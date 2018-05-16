BSNL launches new Rs 118 plan, all you need to know!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, the famous telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is on roll nowadays as it has been launching few new recharge plans in the recent past for its customers and now yet again it has managed to launch a new recharge offer of Rs 118 that gives unlimited voice call benefits for 28 days. As per the information given by the report, the plan also offers 1GB 3G data, which is valid throughout…

In order to take on Reliance Jio, the famous telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is on roll nowadays as it has been launching few new recharge plans in the recent past for its customers and now yet again it has managed to launch a new recharge offer of Rs 118 that gives unlimited voice call benefits for 28 days.

As per the information given by the report, the plan also offers 1GB 3G data, which is valid throughout the plan validity of 28 days. BSNL is also offering its subscribers with free PRBT tune (caller ring tones).

After recharging with Rs 118 plan, the BSNL signature caller tune will automatically get activated for free. However, for choosing any other ringtone, users will be charged a nominal fee.

In comparison, Reliance Jio has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 which offers unlimited local and national voice calls, and 2GB 4G data, throughout the validity of 28 days.

The plan also offers 300 local and national SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps.