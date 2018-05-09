BSNL launches new Rs. 39 recharge plan, check out the details!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, the famous telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is on roll nowadays as it has been launching few new recharge plans in the recent past for its customers and now yet again it has managed to launch a new recharge offer of Rs 39 that gives unlimited voice call benefit to its prepaid subscribers. The Rs 39 tariff plan will give users unlimited local and STD calls pan-India as well as roaming…

In order to take on Reliance Jio, the famous telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is on roll nowadays as it has been launching few new recharge plans in the recent past for its customers and now yet again it has managed to launch a new recharge offer of Rs 39 that gives unlimited voice call benefit to its prepaid subscribers.

The Rs 39 tariff plan will give users unlimited local and STD calls pan-India as well as roaming calls in all circles, excluding Delhi and Mumbai. Like the Rs 99 and Rs 319 tariff plan, the new Rs 39 prepaid plan from BSNL is also an unlimited calling plan and does not offer any bundled data subscription. The Rs 39 prepaid pack comes with a validity of 10 days.

With the recharge of Rs 39, BSNL customers will also get access to company’s Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) servcie for free. BSNL users also get 100SMSes per day with recharge of Rs 39. The plan also does not come with any Fair Usage Policy (FUP), which means there is no daily or weekly limit and users can make unlimited calls.

In a press statement, BSNL director R.K Mittal went on to say: “We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to our customers. This special tariff voucher is combo STV and gives unlimited calling for BSNL network to those customers who are using limited data. Details in this regard may be seen at our website.”