BSNL unable to pay salaries of 1.6 lakh employees

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is known for its affordable recharge plans all over the country and it is also one of the leading telecom companies of the country but rightly said, ‘There’s more to see that meets the eye’ as only the outer lavish shell do not tell us much about a certain company but a shocking news that is floated on the internet is that BSNL is unable to pay salaries of 1.6 lakh employees and salaries up to 6 months delayed.

For the first time in 18 years, BSNL employees haven’t received any salary, which they are supposed to get at the end of the month.

Full-time BSNL employees haven’t received their salaries for the month of February, which they were supposed to get on February 28th.

On the other hand, contractual employees are in a worse situation: In some circles, contractual workers haven’t received their salaries for the last 3 months, and in some circles in UP, contractual workers haven’t received a penny since last 6 months.

BSNL’s corporate management has admitted that they don’t have cash to pay salaries.

This has been confirmed by Swapan Chakraborty of BSNL Employees’ Union, who said, “We were supposed to get the salaries on February 28 and we have not got it yet. More than that, as BSNL faces cash deficit, it is not able make all the bill payments,”

BSNL is reeling under debt, and they have no money. As per reports, they are gasping for fresh funds, but Govt is not allowing them to seek more loan.

As per DoT or Department of Telecom rules, BSNL is allowed to take loan only for capital expenditure. But salaries is not such an expense, hence, BSNL employees are not getting the salary.

Interestingly, BSNL has the lowest debt among all telcos, but still, their employees are being denied salaries.

BSNL has debt of Rs 13,900 crore, meanwhile Airtel has debt of Rs 1.13 lakh crore, and Vodafone has debt of Rs 1.2 lakh crore. The combined debt of Jio is Rs 2 lakh crore.

All Union and Associations in BSNL (AUAB) had planned protests after March 12th, but then they realized that BSNL services will be disrupted hence cancelled the protests.

But now, it seems that some sort of action will be taken.

Swapan said, “We have been raising our issues and protesting against these. Now, we will plan our further steps.”