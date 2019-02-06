BSNL’s Rs. 525 and Rs. 725 plan revised, here are the details!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, various telecom companies including Bharti Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited have been grabbing headlines because of their affordable recharge plans launch every now and then, talking specifically about BSNL have revised its Rs. 525 and Rs. 725 plan recently ship with unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit, 100 SMS per day and one-year of Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 for free.

The BSNL Rs 525 postpaid plan now comes with 40GB of data benefit per rental month, while the Rs 725 plan offers 50GB of data. The Rs 525 and Rs 725 plans sit between the Rs 399 and Rs 799 post-paid plans which come with 30GB and 60GB of data benefit per month.

Unfortunately, the company is not offering data carry forward functionality all over India.

If we compare various famous telecom companies, BSNL is still behind when it comes to offerings.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea are shipping 75GB of data every month with the Rs 499 postpaid plan along with free Amazon Prime, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day benefits. Airtel also provides three months of free Netflix subscription which Vodafone offers only with postpaid plans priced over Rs 999. Airtel has Rs 649 and Rs 799 postpaid plans offering data benefit of 90GB and 100GB respectively, while the Rs 799 postpaid plan from BSNL offers just 60GB of data per month.