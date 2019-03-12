BSP won’t ally with Congress in any state: Mayawati

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today made it clear that her party won’t ally with the Congress in any state putting stop to all the assumptions of the Mahagathbandhan plans ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister made the remarks after meeting her party’s senior leaders.

“During the meeting, it was reiterated that the BSP will neither have an alliance nor any understanding in contesting elections with the Congress in any state,” Mayawati told the media.

The BSP has formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, leaving out the Congress from the pre-poll pact in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati said that while several parties were eager to ally with the BSP in the Lok Sabha elections, it was not in her party’s interest to take any step against its ideology for minor electoral gains.