‘Bucket List’ is special to me as it is releasing on my birthday: KJo

Mumbai: Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar who will soon be releasing his forthcoming directorial venture ‘Student of the Year 2’, said that ‘Bucket List’ featuring Madhuri Dixit is special for him as it is realising on his birthday.

‘Bucket List’ is even more special to me because it’s releasing on my birthday. I hope I am lucky for the ‘Bucket List’ and for Madhuri. And I am sure I will be,” Karan said at the film’s trailer launch on Friday.

Karan said when director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar showed him ‘Bucket List’, he smiled throughout the film.

He added that the film is a ‘true blue entertainer with a solid heart.’

The filmmaker said that the ‘Bucket List’ entertains, engages and moves you.

“But you don’t stop smiling. Just like Madhuri’s beautiful smile, the film is an endless feeling,” he added.