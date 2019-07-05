Budget 2019: We seek to provide water to all rural households under ‘har ghar jal’: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Budget went on to say that government seeks to provide water to all rural households under ‘har ghar jal’.

Finance Minister said that Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna – Urban, over 80 lakh houses have been sanctioned.

Nirmala Sitharaman said, “In PPP terms we are the third largest economy already after China and US, she says pointing out that India has already become a $2.7 trillion economy”.

The recommendations of high level empowered committee of retiring power old plants and other structural reforms will also be taken up now. UDAY has also helped so far and it will get better further in the coming years, she added further.

Finance Minister said: “It is estimated that railway infra will need investment of Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018 and 2030. Given expenditure is Rs 1.4-1.6 lakh crore per annum, it could take decades to complete the projects. It is therefore, necessary to privatise”.