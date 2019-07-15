Building collapse in Himachal kills 7 soldiers, civilian

Shimla: According to the information given by the sources, seven soldiers and a civilian were killed and 28 others rescued after a four-storey building in Himachal Pradesh”s Kumarhatti town where Assam Rifles troopers were holding a party, collapsed due to rain.

Deputy Commissioner K.C. Chaman said six soldiers were still trapped in the debris and a rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army and the state police was on to save them.

The 28 people who were rescued comprised 17 soldiers and 11 civilians. The dead included the building owner”s wife. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with his Cabinet Minister Rajiv Saizal, MP Suresh Kashyap and state Assembly Speaker Rajiv Bindal reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Later, they met the injured. Thakur, who has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, said as per his information the structure was not raised as per building specifications.

He ordered the registration of an FIR against the building owner Shail Kumar, who was away when the structure collapsed.