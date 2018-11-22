Building collapses near Jeevan Plaza in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow

Lucknow: A building in which construction work was underway collapsed near Jeevan Plaza in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. Police rushed to the spot and is assisting in the rescue operation.
There has been reports of short circuit in the adjacent house and the nearby area has been vacated. The building is located opposite Jeevan Plaza area that is in posh locality of Husadia in Gomti Nagar.
