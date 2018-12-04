Bulandshahr violence update: Two people arrested, SIT formed

In a latest update in the Bulandshahr violence, two people have been arrested by the police while four have been detained and a special investigation team has been formed to probe the violence.

Action has been taken a day after two persons including a police Station House Officer were shot dead in mob violence in a Bulandshahr village in western UP.

Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut Zone, said, “A SIT has been formed to investigate why the violence happened and why the police personnel left Inspector Subodh Kumar alone.” “Two people have been taken to custody. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate why the violence happened and why the police personnel left Inspector Subodh Kumar alone,” he added further.

The police filed an FIR in early hours of Tuesday morning under 17 sections including murder, rioting and assault. The FIR has been filed against 27 named persons and 50-60 unnamed persons.