Bumper discount: AirAsia India offering tickets starting from Rs. 500

In order to take on the rival airlines, famous Indian airlines have been grabbing headlines every now and then because of the bumper offerings and discounts. Talking specifically, AirAsia India is also giving a bumper discount offering flight tickets from Rs. 500 in a special offer on all its routes to 21 domestic destinations.

While talking about the special offer to the media, AirAsia stated: “Passengers can book tickets for one-way travel at a low of Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500 on all our flights from Monday to September 23 to travel from September 17 to November 30, 2019.”

AirAsia India marketing head Rajkumar Paranthaman further stated: “Through promotional fares, we want to encourage even first-time flyers to experience the joy of flying at an affordable cost.”