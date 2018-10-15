Bumper discount! GoAir offers flight tickets starting at Rs. 1, 099

In order to take on leading airlines, famous airline companies like Jet Airways, Indigo, Air India, GoAir etc have been grabbing headlines every now and then for offering affordable tickets ahead of festive season. Talking specifically, GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs. 1, 099 and customers willing to book tickets have time till midnight.

Under the offer, the lowest fare for flights originating from Delhi is at Rs 2,199 while the lowest fare originating from Mumbai is Rs 1,699; in Kolkata—where Durga Puja celebrations have begun—the lowest fare starts from Rs 1,999 while in Bengaluru, the lowest fare starts from Rs 1,499.

While the offer is set to boost the number of customers, such offers pose risk at a time when airlines are under immense pressure to reduce operational cost. On the other hand, customers are now looking more than ever for discounted tickets—a habit that has originated from the concept of low-cost flying model.

It may be noted that no other airline has floated a discount during the seasonally active quarter, probably as most carriers are trying to cut down on operational costs and shore up profitability. This may also be the reason why GoAir has just floated a 1-day sale.

With airfares expected to go up in days to come, this is a good opportunity for customers to book their tickets today.