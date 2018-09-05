Bumper offer: Airtel announced combo recharge packs, here are the details!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, other giant telecom operators have been grabbing headlines every now and then for launching new recharge plans with attractive offers for their customers. On the other hand, Airtel is on roll and have announced its bumper combo recharge packs priced at Rs 35, Rs 65, and Rs 95.

The three recharge packs offer data, talk time, tariff and validity together in the same pack at affordable prices.

Airtel Rs 35 prepaid recharge plan

Under the Rs 35 recharge plan, Airtel is offering its customers 100MB of 3G/4G data for 28 days. Additionally, consumers will also be provided with Rs 26.66 of talk time charged at one paisa per second.

Airtel Rs 65 prepaid recharge plan

Under the Rs 65 recharge plan, Airtel is offering its customers 200MB of 3G/4G data for 28 days along with a full talk time of Rs 65 charged at one paisa per second. This plan also sports a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 95 prepaid recharge plan

Lastly, under the Rs 95 prepaid recharge pack, users will be able to get a full talk time of Rs 95 charged at one paisa per second. Additionally, they will also get 500MB of 3G/4G data for 28 days.

“We are constantly listening to our customers and working towards improving their experience through exciting innovations and process re-engineering. These revolutionary prepaid packs are designed to truly simplify the customer experience and offer great value. All this will continue to be backed by world-class customer services on India’s best mobile network,” said Ajai Puri, COO – India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel recently updated a few of its unlimited prepaid recharge packs which include – Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 448, and Rs 509 recharge packs. The Rs 199 recharge plan now offers customers unlimited local and STD calls, free and unlimited roaming calls, 100 SMS per day and 1.4GB data per day for 28 days. The Rs 399, Rs 448, and Rs 509 plans have similar benefits with an extended validity of 70 days, 82 days, and 90 days respectively.