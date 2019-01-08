Bumrah rested for limited overs squad

Sydney: India’s star performer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested in the Indian squad for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia and New Zealand and Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj will replace him.

‘The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to rest India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the forthcoming ODI series against Australia and the tour in New Zealand,’ BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in statement on Tuesday.

‘Keeping in mind the work load of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour.’

Bumrah played a crucial role in India’s first ever series win in Australia during the current tour. Rookie pacer Siddarth Kaul, who made his One-Day International (ODI) debut against England in May last year, has also returned to the Indian limited overs squad.

‘Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand,’ the BCCI statement added. India will play three ODIs against Australia on January 12, 15 and 18 before the T20I series against the Kiwis.