Bumrah’s fiery spell haunts Aussies, India get 292-run lead

Melbourne: Indian team is smelling win as they got Australian team out for a mere 151 run total and took 292 run lead in the first innings with Pacer Jasprit Bumrah staking six wickets.

Bumrah’s spell turned out to be a pinching one for Australia on day 3 of the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Bumrah rattled the Aussie batting line-up by accounting for the wickets of opener Marcus Harris (22), Shaun Marsh (19), Travis Head (20), skipper Tim Paine (22) and the tailenders Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood for successive ducks.

Bumrah’s career-best 6/33 also made him the only Asian bowler to take five wickets or more in each against Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year. He had earlier claimed 5/54 vs South Africa in Johannesburg, then rocked England with a haul of 5/85 at Trent Bridge before Friday’s feat.

With a 292-run first innings lead, India have decided against enforcing a follow-on and instead will bat again. Brief Scores: India 443/7 (Cheteshwar Pujara 106, Virat Kohli 82, Mayank Agarwal 76; Pat Cummins 3/72) vs Australia 151 (Marcus Harris 22, Tim Paine 22; Jasprit Bumrah 6/33, Ravindra Jadeja 2/45).