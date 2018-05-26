Bus accident in Uganda takes life of 19

Kampala: According to the information given by the officials, minimum of 19 people have been killed and several others injured when a bus rammed into a tractor and truck in Uganda. The accident, which happened on Friday night in Uganda's Kiryandongo district, claimed the lives of three juveniles and 16 adults, Xinhua news agency reported citing the police. However, according to officials from the Uganda Red Cross, more people died in the accident and many others who were rushed to…

