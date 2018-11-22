Bus collide with a school van in Satna, five killed

SATNA: According to the information given by the police, a bus collided with a school van in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district killing five persons.

Dozens of other people on board the van were in a state of panic, Satna police chief Santosh Gaur said, confirming that the van driver was also among the dead.

The personnel dispatched to Birsinghpur village by the Police Control Room arrived at a scene of screaming and crying children after the head-on collision left four more students in a serious condition.

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital, Gaur added.