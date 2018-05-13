Bus falls into a gorge in Himachal, more than 7 dead

Shimla: Minimum of seven people lost their lives while 12 other got injured as a private bus rolled down a hill and fell into a gorge near Nai Neti panchayat on Solan-Rajgarh road that is located approximately about 70 km from Shimla. Villagers rushed to the spot and helped the injured before the authorities came. They also informed the police. Most of the injured were admitted to the Regional Hospital in Solan. Most passengers in the bus, which was on…

Shimla: Minimum of seven people lost their lives while 12 other got injured as a private bus rolled down a hill and fell into a gorge near Nai Neti panchayat on Solan-Rajgarh road that is located approximately about 70 km from Shimla.

Villagers rushed to the spot and helped the injured before the authorities came. They also informed the police. Most of the injured were admitted to the Regional Hospital in Solan. Most passengers in the bus, which was on its way Rajgarh from Manav when the accident happened, were from Rajgarh.