According to the information given by the police, one person lost his life while 10 others got injured after a passenger bus rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The accident took place near Devipur village. The Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus was heading to Delhi. The victim was identified as Indresh Maurya (53).

The injured have been admitted to a medical facility in Kannauj where all of them, except one, are out of danger, the police said.