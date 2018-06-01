Bus skids off road in Himachal, seven killed

Shimla: According to the information given by the police, minimum of seven people lost their lives and more than 20 suffered injuries when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road and rolled down a hill near Chhaila. Sources informed that as soon as the accident took place the information was given to the nearby officials and the injured were taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The horrible accident happened as bus was…

Shimla: According to the information given by the police, minimum of seven people lost their lives and more than 20 suffered injuries when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road and rolled down a hill near Chhaila.

Sources informed that as soon as the accident took place the information was given to the nearby officials and the injured were taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The horrible accident happened as bus was on its way to Tikkar from Shimla on the Theog-Hatkotiroad, 42 km from main city.

Witnesses told the police the bus driver probably lost control over the vehicle when it was descending a steep gradient.

The administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly mangled wreckage after the people in the area launched the initial rescue bid.