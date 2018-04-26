Bus-train collision in Kushinagar, 11 killed

According to the information given by the officials, accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar in which at least 11 school students lost their lives as the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a passenger train at an unmanned crossing. The surviving students having minor injuries were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment, all the victims were students of the town's Divine Public School. A total of 18 school students were travelling in the vehicle involved…

The surviving students having minor injuries were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment, all the victims were students of the town’s Divine Public School.

A total of 18 school students were travelling in the vehicle involved in the Kushinagar accident. Anand Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), told news agencies that many of the other seven were critically injured, adding that the death toll could go up. Previous reports had said that a total of 20 students were travelling in the vehicle.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences over this “very unfortunate incident” in a statement on the Kushinagar accident, according to news agencies. The chief minister directed the district administration to provide all the help and medical aid required by those affected.

Further, the statement said, Adityanath declared an ex-gratia of Rs 200,000 (Rs 2 lakh) to the next of kin of the victims and directed an inquiry into the cause of the accident.