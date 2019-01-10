Buy ‘Huawei Y9 2019’ & get Boat headphones worth Rs. 2,990 for free, details here!

In order to sustain in the race of being in the top among other leading smartphone brand, Huawei have been grabbing headlines every now and then for launching new editions of its smartphones while talking about the recent launch, Huawei has launched its all new ‘Huawei Y9 2019’ in India for Rs. 15,990.

It is worth buying as the company is also offering all the customers a pair of Boat Rockers Sport Bluetooth headphones with the device worth Rs 2,990 for free.

The handset will be available in India via Amazon.in from January 15, 2019. The smartphone will include almost all necessary specifications along with excellent camera quality and design in a very affordable price.

Talking on the interior feature front of the smartphone, Huawei Y9 2019 edition will include 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD support, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Talking on the exterior feature front, the phone will incorporate 6.5 inches with 1080×2340 pixels FullView Display panel and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and it’s powered by a Kirin 710 system-on-chip (SoC).

On the camera front, the phone has got a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, and a 2MP secondary camera to capture depth information in portrait shots.