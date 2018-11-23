C.P. Joshi’s statement is against the ideals of the Cong party: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said that C.P. Joshi’s statement is against the ideals of the Congress party and warned party leaders to refrain from making any statements which may hurt sentiments of any section of the society.

Senior leader C.P. Joshi’s statement “only Brahmins know and can talk about Hinduism” sparked row.

“C.P. Joshi’s statement is against the ideals of the Congress party. Party leaders should refrain from making any statement which may hurt any section of the society,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Respecting the principles of the party and sentiments of its workers, Joshiji would definitely realise his mistake. He should express remorse for his statement.”