Cabinet approves setting up of 4,072 towers in lWE areas for Rs 7,330 cr

New Delhi: IT and law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said that he Cabinet has approved the setting up of 4,072 mobile towers at an investment of Rs 7,330 crore in a move to empower the people staying in the left Wing Extremist (lWE) areas of the country.

“This is the second phase of the project. This 4,072 towers will be set up in 96 districts in 10 states. In the first phase we have given only 2G connection, which was only for calling. But in the second phase we will give 4G through which people can call and also explore data,” Prasad said while briefing reporters about the Cabinet decisions.

Saying that communications is a cornerstone to contain lWE activities, he added: “It will be the happiest day for India when people in the lWE areas will not only explore 4G and broadband for security, it will also be used for empowerment.”

The project will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund.