Calcutta HC cancels BJP’s Rath Yatra order in West Bengal

Earlier, the High Court Bench of Calcutta’s order that allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party to conduct Rath Yatra in West Bengal has now been cancelled by the High Court itself.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar send the case back to the single bench to consider intelligence inputs by state agencies.

The two judges’ bench order came after hearing an appeal moved by the state government, challenging the Thursday order of the single bench.

The Calcutta high court, had, on Thursday allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Rath Yatra’ programme in West Bengal, setting aside the state government’s refusal due to apprehensions of communal unrest. The party was also directed, by the Calcutta high court, to ensure that the yatras are conducted while abiding by the law without impeding normal movement of vehicular traffic.