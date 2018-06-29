Can’t wait to share the trailers of both my films: Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai: Bollywood versatile actor Rajkummar Rao who will be next be seen in the forthcoming movies ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ and ‘Fanney Khan’, said that he can’t wait to share the trailers of both his films.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you for showering both the films ‘Fanney Khan’ and ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ with so much love,” Rajkummar posted on Twitter on Friday.

“Thanks for all the support and admiration. Can’t wait to share the trailers of both the films, and for you guys to go and watch them. Love always,” he added.

“Fanney Khan” is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous”. It is produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar.

“Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” is a love story, but with a twist. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.