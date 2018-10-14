Capt. Amarinder Singh’s govt. badly failed to punish culprits of Sikh murder: Kejriwal

Criticizing the Punjab government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Captain Amarinder Singh’s government badly failed to punish culprits of sacrilege of Shri Guru Granth Sahibji and the murderers of two innocents.

On the third anniversary of the killings, Kejriwal offered his condolences to the victims’ families and expressed disappointment with the Punjab government for “failing to punish the culprits”.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said: “I offer condolences to the families of Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh. Highly unfortunate that Captain Amarinder Singh’s government has badly failed to punish the culprits of sacrilege of Shri Guru Granth Sahibji and the murderers of two innocents.”

Police had booked its officers on charges of murder and attempt to murder in connection with the firing in Behbal Kalan village.

In September this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the proceedings against three Punjab Police officers booked in connection with the firing.