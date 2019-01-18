Car Bomb Attack At Colombian Police School kills 21

Minimum of 21 people died in a car bomb at a Bogota police cadet training academy while 68 were wounded and Colombia’ s government declared three days of mourning. The defense ministry said the “terrorist act” was carried out using a vehicle packed with 80 kilograms of explosives.

“Unfortunately, the preliminary toll is 21 people dead, including the person responsible for the incident, and 68 wounded,” Colombian police said in a statement, adding 58 of those injured had been discharged from hospital. The defense ministry had previously reported 11 dead and 65 injured.

“All Colombians reject terrorism and we’re united in fighting it,” President Ivan Duque tweeted in the aftermath. Later in a statement to the nation, he said he had ordered reinforcements to Colombia’s borders and routes in and out of cities.

“I have also requested that priority be given to all the investigations … to identify the masterminds of this terrorist attack and their accomplices,” he said.