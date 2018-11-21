Car falls from bridge in Haryana, five killed

According to the information given by the police, five people lost their lives and nine others injured in Hisar town of Haryana on Wednesday when a speeding car ran over two men sleeping on the roadside and then fell from a bridge.

The out of control car had first hit another car on the Jindal bridge before running over the two sleeping labourers from Bihar, a police officer said.

It had three occupants when it fell from the bridge, killing all on board. The accident happened after traffic was allowed along one-way on the bridge causing congestion, as work was going on in the other part, the police officer said.