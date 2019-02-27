Car falls into gorge in Mizoram, three killed

According to the information given by the police, three persons were killed and two others injured when a car, part of the entourage of Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana, rolled down a steep gorge in Lunglei district Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near Tawipuri North village of the district when the minister’s convoy was on its way to Aizawl from Vathuampui village in Lawngtlai district, they said.

Those killed in the accident were Police driver Havildar Lalchungnunga, ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) workers – R Lalnunsanga and Ropianga, all of them residents of Aizawl.

The conditions of two injured persons were described as serious and they were admitted to Lunglei district hospital.

The Home minister visited Vathuampui village in southernmost Lawngtlai district Tuesday, where Indian Army personnel are doing training exercise.