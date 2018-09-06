CBI arrests four in connection TN Gutkha scam

The arrests come a day after the investigating agency raided the premises of TN Health minister C Vijayabasker and DGP TK Rajendran in connection with the Gutkha scam.

The CBI, on Thursday, arrested four persons in connection with the Tamil Nadu gutkha scam. Promoters of Jayam Industries AV Madhavrao and Uma Shankar Gupta, Dr Senthil Murugan of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and NK Pandian, Superintendent in the Central Excise Department were the ones were arrested by the CBI officers.