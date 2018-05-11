CBI confirms rape charges against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

New Delhi: With reference to the Unnao rape case, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have supposedly confirmed rape charges against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was earlier accused of raping a girl at his home at June 4 last year. According to the information give by the report, the local police was also at fault because even after the victim named the accused involved in the rape police did not mention Sengar and other defaulters…

According to the information give by the report, the local police was also at fault because even after the victim named the accused involved in the rape police did not mention Sengar and other defaulters in the FIR.

In an apparent connivance with the accused persons, the police also reportedly delayed the girl’s medical examination and didn’t send her vaginal swab or clothes to the forensic laboratory.

Reports stated: “The girl was raped on June 4 by the MLA after she was brought to his house by Shashi Singh on the pretext of providing her a job. Between June 4 and June 10, the girl didn’t speak as she had been threatened. On June 11, she was abducted by three persons — Shubham Singh, Awadh Narayan and Brijesh Yadav. From June 11 to 19, the girl was kept mostly in an SUV and repeatedly gang-raped by these three while on the move.”

The vicitim has stood by her allegations in a statement recorded by the CBI under CrPC Section 164.