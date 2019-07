BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, his brother Afzal Ansari and several others were today acquitted by a special CBI court in Delhi in the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

Besides the two Ansari brothers, gangster Munna Bajrangi who was killed inside Baghpat jail last year was also an accused. Another high profile gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari “Jeeva” has also been acquitted.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj exonerated all the accused in the case.