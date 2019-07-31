CBI files FIR in Unnao case

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and nine others in case in which road accident left a girl in critical condition who had accused the MLA of rape.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered FIR against 20 other unknown persons. The FIR against all of them has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

The MLA’s brother is Manoj Singh Sengar. Others accused in the FIR are Vinod Misra, Hari Pal Singh, Navin Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh and Rinku Singh and advocate Awadhesh Singh. They are all residents of Unnao, where the rape victim hailed from.

Accused Arun Singh is the son-in-law of another Minister of State in Uttar Pradesh, Ranvendra Pratap Singh aka Dhunni Bhaiyya.

He is the Minister of State for Agriculture, Agriculture Education and Research in the Yogi Adityanath government and a BJP MLA from Husainganj in Fatehpur. Arun Singh, close to Kuldeep Sengar, is a block pramukh from Nawabganj in Unnao.