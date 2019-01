Alok Verma, a 1979-batch IPS officer who was all set to retire at the end of this month today decided to resign from his post amidst all the controversy regarding the allegations imposed on the senior officers.

Earlier, a three-member committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Alok Verma as CBI Director by a majority vote and the development took place two days after the Supreme Court scrapped a government order and reinstated him back to his post of CBI director.