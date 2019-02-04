CBI row: Mamata’s sit-in protest continues, SP leader Nanda joins

Kolkata: Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmoy Nanda today joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the sit-in protest over the CBI’s attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with a ponzi scheme scam.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, surrounded by her ministers and top party leaders, stayed up the entire night on a makeshift dais at the city hub Dharamtala area, near the Metro Channel, after starting the demonstration around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

There is a blanket security cover in the area. “This is a Satyagraha and I’ll continue till the country is saved,” Banerjee told the reporters here.

The Chief Minister said she was getting calls from politicians, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all of whom expressed their support for her action.

Nanda reached the venue in the morning as representative of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress supporters held protest demonstration and put up rail and road blocks in various parts of the city and districts. A large number of party activists also arrived at Dharamtala since early in the day to express their solidarity.