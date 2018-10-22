CBI Special Director charged for taking bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana has been charged for accepting bribe to settle a case of meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Moin Qureshi is facing multiple cases of money laundering and corruption and Asthana has been accused of taking a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a businessman who was under probe in the Qureshi case.

Asthana, a 1984 batch Indian Police Service officer of Gujarat cadre, is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a businessman who was under probe in the Qureshi case in order to “wreck” the investigation. The case was being examined by a special investigation team (SIT) headd by Asthana.

Sources said the CBI lodged the FIR earlier this week after the arrest of a middleman Manoj Kumar, who has given a confessional statement before a magistrate confirming the payment of Rs 2 crore to Asthana.