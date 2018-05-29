CBSE Class 10 result declared, check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the results of Class 10 board examinations and the fate of students got unlocked after a long wait. Students can check their scores on the official websites of the board: www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in and www.results.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE 10th result 2018 on Google and Microsoft’s search engine Bing this year. Students will have to search for CBSE Class 10 result on Google and key in the required details to log…

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the results of Class 10 board examinations and the fate of students got unlocked after a long wait.

Students can check their scores on the official websites of the board: www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in and www.results.nic.in.

Students can also check CBSE 10th result 2018 on Google and Microsoft’s search engine Bing this year.

Students will have to search for CBSE Class 10 result on Google and key in the required details to log in.

Results can also be accessed SMS Organizer mobile application, which can be installed from Google Play store https://aka.ms/sms.