CBSE to revise board exam paper pattern of Class X, XII from next session

From the next academic year the Central Board of Secondary Education is planning to revise the board exam question paper pattern for the students of Class X and XII and they are also planning to include vocational exams in February and ending the board exams by the end of March.

According to the information given by an HRD official to the media that the question paper would include shorter answer questions of 1 to 5 marks. The focus, as per the official, was to test the conceptual and critical thinking abilities of the students. The new paper pattern, once approved, would be implemented from the academic year 2019-20.

In the proposed plan, the board would conduct the examination of vocational courses in February and the main courses in March. The aim is to complete the examination process in time and also release the results in early May or last week of April. As per sources, the plan to revise the paper pattern is already in place and the board has started working on the same.

Apart from this, the board is also planning an overhaul of the CBSE bylaws. As per the proposal submitted for approval, the affiliation of the school/ institution would be based on the ability of the institution to provide quality education. Board would also test the availability of quality infrastructure.