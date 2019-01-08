Celebration time for team Simmba: KJo, Ranveer, Rohit & others party hard| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Good news for team Simmba as the movie is heading towards the 200 crore club and in order to celebrate the success of the movie, the entire team joins in together to party hard. Lead actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan looked extremely happy after seeing the kind of response their movie is getting and Simmba is breaking all records on the box office.

The makers of the movie Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty hosted a bash while Ajay Devgn along with wife Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood along with wife and Deepika Padukone were also a part of the party to celebrate Simmba’s success.

Here are the pictures from the bash:-

Deepika Padukone grabbed all the attention on the internet when a picture of she giving blessings to Karan, Rohit and Ranveer from the party was released on the internet. Rohit Shetty along with Deepika and Shahrukh has delivered one of the biggest blockbusters ‘Chennai Express’.

With this movie, Rohit become the first director to deliver eight movies that entered the 100 crore club one after the other. Posting a picture of the boy gang from the party on his Instagram handle, Rohit captioned it as: “Singham Simmba Sooryavanshi…Coming…Should I tell you Something that you don’t know???.”