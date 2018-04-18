Celebs don’t want to be skinny but be fit & strong: Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala

Mumbai: Famous fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala who have been a big reason behind fit bodies of famous Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, said that celebrities do not want to be skinny instead they want to be fit, strong and live a healthy life. While talking to the media via email when about actors who are open to experimenting with looks have certain deadlines when they have to achieve a certain…

While talking to the media via email when about actors who are open to experimenting with looks have certain deadlines when they have to achieve a certain get-up and body frame for their project and does that pressure fall on a fitness expert like her too, she went on to say: “Like any job, there is always pressure, especially when my clients need to look a certain way for a role in a movie or a song. But we always plan in advance. And luckily, they are all in great shape.”

Karachiwala is certified to teach on the mat, reformer, cadillac, wunda chair, and step barrell equipment. She is also an ACE certified group and personal trainer, and a Balance Body certified trainer for the Core-Align, BB Barre and Motr routines.

On the Bollywood front, she helped Katrina get the perfect look in “Dhoom 3” and she also worked on Deepika’s toned look in “Cocktail”.