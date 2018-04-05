Chandrababu Naidu accuses BJP of betraying Andhra people on Special Status issue

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu took a jibe at BJP government and said that the BJP-led NDA government has betrayed the people on the Centre's promise of giving special status to the bifurcated state. "Five crore people of Andhra Pradesh feel that the BJP government is playing with our emotions," Naidu told reporters here, days after the TDP pulled out of the NDA over the government's failure to give the special status category…

“Five crore people of Andhra Pradesh feel that the BJP government is playing with our emotions,” Naidu told reporters here, days after the TDP pulled out of the NDA over the government’s failure to give the special status category to Andhra Pradesh.

He said he waited till the last budget before withdrawing from the NDA government and breaking ties with the BJP which was part of a ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu said the government kept telling him that they were not going to give special status to the state because of teh 14th Finance Commission.

“The chairman and member of the Finance Commission denied it, saying their mandate was only to accord funds to state and centre.

“They (the government) are blaming me, saying we are prepared to give money, but you are not ready to take. They have given special status to 11 states in spite of the 14th Finance Commission. Then why not to Andhra Pradesh?”