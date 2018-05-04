Changes are not required after just one bad game, says Fleming after KKR loss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming today said the team under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has performed well till now and there is no need for changes after just one bad game. This statement from Fleming came after the loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game yesterday at Edens. There was a huge criticism for poor fielding and bowling that resulted in the CSK defeat down against KKR at the…

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming today said the team under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has performed well till now and there is no need for changes after just one bad game. This statement from Fleming came after the loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game yesterday at Edens.

There was a huge criticism for poor fielding and bowling that resulted in the CSK defeat down against KKR at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday night. Ravindra Jadeja, regarded as one of the best fielders around, dropped KKR opener Sunil Narine twice on six, off successive deliveries by pacer K.M. Asif.

Narine was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his all-round show — 32 runs and 2/20 — as KKR secured a six-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare. They moved to the third spot in the points table while CSK dropped to second.

“We were exposed and I think sometimes it reflected on the bowling. Certainly we were on the backfoot with some good fielders making mistakes, it hit down a little bit,” Fleming said at the post match press conference while referring to Jadeja’s gaffes.

“Look, that can happen in a long tournament It’s not a great performance by any means but we have got hours rather than days to rectify. A loss just is a little slap on the face and hopefully it has not affected in day and half’s time and there’s still going to be hardwork.