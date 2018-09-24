Check out Aamir Khan’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ tuff look!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, has finally revealed his look from the movie which clearly portray the rough and tuff character he will be playing in the film.

Aamir shared his look via a motion poster on social media, and penned a message in Hindi for his fans.

Introducing his character, he said people won’t find a more honest person on earth than him, and that honesty is the second name of his character.

Here is the first look of Aamir:-

“Thugs of Hindostan”, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, promises to be the biggest visual spectacle on the big screen with jaw-dropping action sequences and an epic war on the seas.

The makers have pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together Amitabh Bachchan — who plays the role of the fierce warrior Khudabaksh — and Aamir on screen for the first time. It also stars Katrina Kaif as performer and Suraiyya and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the daredevil Zafira.

It will light up Diwali with its release on November 8.