Check out Airtel’s new Rs. 419 prepaid recharge plan

In order to take on Reliance Jio, the famous telecom companies including BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea have been grabbing headlines every now and then for offering affordable recharge plans for their customers ahead of festive season. Talking specifically, Bharti Airtel is on roll and has launched its new Rs. 419 prepaid plan with a validity of 70 days.

The new Rs 419 plan falls under the category of prepaid plans from Airtel that offer a 1.4GB daily FUP data limit.

The Rs 419 plans are an open market plan, which means that it will be available in all circles throughout the country. This makes it one of the most widely available 4G plans, since Airtel is the only operator after Reliance Jio to offer 4G connectivity in all 22 circles in India.

As for the details of the Rs 419 plan, Airtel customers will get unlimited voice calls to any network in India, and will have a daily data FUP limit of 1.4GB, and 100 SMS per day. The plan will be valid for 75 days from the date of recharge. The voice calls on this plan don’t come with any FUP limit, and users who are in an area outside 4G coverage will be able to use the same data in the 3G and 2G networks of Airtel as well.

The basic difference between the Rs 399 and Rs 419 plan is in the validity, where the former offers a validity of 70 days while the other offer a validity of 75 days. The other features like unlimited voice calls, 1.4GB daily data FUP limit and 100 SMS daily remain the same. But users need to take note that there is another Rs 399 plan offered by Airtel that comes with 84 days validity. But that is not to be confused with this one because it is not an open market plan, and is only available in limited number of circles.