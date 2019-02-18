Check out another recreated song titled ‘Tu Laung Main Elaachi’ from Kartik-Kriti starrer ‘Luka Chuppi’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon who will next be seen together on screen in the forthcoming movie ‘Luka Chuppi’, have been grabbing headlines every now and then for their new songs from the movie and the makers of the film have launched yet another song ‘Tu Laung Main Elaachi’ adapted from the Punjabi Song of the same title.

The latest edition features the newly-wed bride played by Kriti Sanon dancing in the ‘aangan’ of the house. She is also joined by the groom Guddu played by Kartik Aaryan and other family members.

Check out the track below: