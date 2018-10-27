Check out BSNL’s new Rs. 100 offer plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, various famous telecom companies including Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL and Idea are grabbing headlines every now and then for new offers almost every week ahead of the festive season. Apart from this, BSNL is on roll and have launched its Rs. 100 plan offering unlimited voice calling and data.

In a press statement, the telco said that this new offer can only be activated through Customer Service Centres

(CSCs) and new port-in customers will need to show BSNL coupon printed on domestic LPG bills of IOCL/HPCL under GSM prepaid mobile services.

The offer is available in seven India states – Uttar Pradesh ( East & West), Uttaranchal, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir at LPG dealers. The offer provides benefits similar to company Rs 399 STV which includes voice calls as well as data, SMS and Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) benefits.

“Mega offer is a truly unlimited welcome-gift to new and MNP prepaid customers where at Rs 1.35 per day for 74 days,” Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said.

However, the users to need to keep in mind that this new offer is applicable only for new port-in customers. Mega offer will give its users unlimited voice calls including national roaming in Delhi and Mumbai. The PRBT benefits come with unlimited song change option. The validity is 74 days.

The Rs 399 plan was introduced by BSNL as part of its ‘Rakhi offer’ and was made available to users from August this year.