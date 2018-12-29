Check out Isha Ambani’s unseen picture from Priyanka Chopra’s wedding!

Mumbai: Isha Ambani has already be trending on the social media because of her much talked wedding with Anand Piramal while the pictures from her wedding went viral on the internet. Another most happening wedding of 2018 was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding and a ravishing picture of Isha Ambani dressed up as a bridemaid has been released.

In the photo, one can also see Priyanka’s sister Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Turner, Arpita Khan and her BFF Isha Ambani.

For the wedding, Isha, like all the bridesmaids, donned a Ralph Lauren gown. She wore beautiful soft pink wrap gown, with a bouquet of white flowers and a pretty drape.

Another picture shows Priyanka and Nick standing with her family, her brothers and sisters, and

on the backdrop, the location for their wedding – Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Here is the picture:-