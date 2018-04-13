Check out: List of 65th National Film Awards winners!

Mumbai: The much awaited announcement of the winners of the 65th National Film Awards have finally been made and the jury members of the prestigious awards included ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Parinda screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla and Kannada director P Sheshadri. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey.
The National Film Awards aim at acknowledging best people of the industry of different genres and is the most prominent film award ceremonies in India.
Talking about the veterans of the industry, late actress Sridevi who was last seen in the movie ‘Mom’ before she bid goodbye to the world, have been awarded the best actress for her last movie and veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi was awarded for the special mention in the film ‘Newton’ and the movie grabbed the award of the best Hindi film
Here is the complete list of the awards winners:-
Best Anthropological film: Name Place Animal Thing, Slave Genesis
Best Critic on Cinema: Girdhar Jha (Swarn Kamal)
Special Mention: Mhorkya (Marathi), Hello Arasi (Oriya), Take Off (Malayalam), Newton (Hindi)
Best Ladakhi Film: Walking With The Wind
Best Jasari Film: Sinjar
Best Tulu Film: Paddayi
Best Odiya Film: Hello Arsi
Best Kannada Film: Hebbet Ramakka
Best Hindi Film: Newton
Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi
Best Marathi Film: Kachcha Limbu
Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Telugu Film: Ghazi
Best Assamese Film: Ishu
Best Tamil Film: To Let
Best Gujarati Film: Dhh
Best Action Direction: Abbas Ali Moghu for Baahubali 2
Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya for ‘Gori Tu Latth Maar’ for Toilet – Ek Premkatha
Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2
Best Music Director: Kaatru Veliyidai
Best Background Score: Mom
Special Jury Award: Nagarkirtan
Best Lyrics: JM Prahalad for Muthuratna song
Best Make Up Artist: Ram Rajjak (Nagarkirtan)
Best Production Design: Santhosh Raman (Malayalam movie Take Off)
Best Screenplay (Original): Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Screenplay Writer (Adapted): JAYARAJ (Bhayanakam)
Best Dialogues: Sambit Mohanty (Hello Arsi)
Best Cinematography: Bhayanakam
Best Cameraman: Nikhil S Praveen
Best Playback Singer: Shashaa Tirupati for Kaatru Veliyidai
Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta for Irada
Best Child Artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)
Best Actor: Riddhi Sen (Nagakirtan)