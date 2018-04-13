Check out: List of 65th National Film Awards winners!

Mumbai: The much awaited announcement of the winners of the 65th National Film Awards have finally been made and the jury members of the prestigious awards included ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Parinda screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla and Kannada director P Sheshadri. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey. The National Film Awards aim at acknowledging best people of the industry of different genres and is the most prominent film…

Mumbai: The much awaited announcement of the winners of the 65th National Film Awards have finally been made and the jury members of the prestigious awards included ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Parinda screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla and Kannada director P Sheshadri. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey.

The National Film Awards aim at acknowledging best people of the industry of different genres and is the most prominent film award ceremonies in India.

Talking about the veterans of the industry, late actress Sridevi who was last seen in the movie ‘Mom’ before she bid goodbye to the world, have been awarded the best actress for her last movie and veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi was awarded for the special mention in the film ‘Newton’ and the movie grabbed the award of the best Hindi film

Here is the complete list of the awards winners:-

Best Anthropological film: Name Place Animal Thing, Slave Genesis

Best Critic on Cinema: Girdhar Jha (Swarn Kamal)

Special Mention: Mhorkya (Marathi), Hello Arasi (Oriya), Take Off (Malayalam), Newton (Hindi)

Best Ladakhi Film: Walking With The Wind

Best Jasari Film: Sinjar

Best Tulu Film: Paddayi

Best Odiya Film: Hello Arsi

Best Kannada Film: Hebbet Ramakka

Best Hindi Film: Newton

Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

Best Marathi Film: Kachcha Limbu

Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Telugu Film: Ghazi

Best Assamese Film: Ishu

Best Tamil Film: To Let

Best Gujarati Film: Dhh

Best Action Direction: Abbas Ali Moghu for Baahubali 2

Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya for ‘Gori Tu Latth Maar’ for Toilet – Ek Premkatha

Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2

Best Music Director: Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Background Score: Mom

Special Jury Award: Nagarkirtan

Best Lyrics: JM Prahalad for Muthuratna song

Best Make Up Artist: Ram Rajjak (Nagarkirtan)

Best Production Design: Santhosh Raman (Malayalam movie Take Off)

Best Screenplay (Original): Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Screenplay Writer (Adapted): JAYARAJ (Bhayanakam)

Best Dialogues: Sambit Mohanty (Hello Arsi)

Best Cinematography: Bhayanakam

Best Cameraman: Nikhil S Praveen

Best Playback Singer: Shashaa Tirupati for Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta for Irada

Best Child Artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)

Best Actor: Riddhi Sen (Nagakirtan)