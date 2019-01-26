Check out messages, quotes, images, SMS for Republic day

Here are some of the messages, quotes, images, SMS, for the Republic day 2019.

Patriotism is love of country,

But you can’t love your country without loving your countrymen and countrywomen,

We don’t always have to agree,

but we must empower each other,

we must find the common ground,

we must build bridges across our differences to pursue the common good.

Happy Republic Day!

Freedom In The Mind,

Strength In The Words,

Pureness In Our Blood,

Pride In Our Souls,

Zeal In Our Hearts,

Let’s Salute Our India On Republic Day.

Rejoice in the glory of India and freedom fighters on this republic day. We wish you all A Happy Republic Day and Vande Mataram.